WH adviser Navarro: Coronavirus shows need to bring drug manufacturing to US

The coronavirus outbreak shows the need to bring more drug and medical supply manufacturing back to the United States, White House trade adviser Navarro told Fox Business Network on Monday.

Risk perception

This comment doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 1.5% on the day. In the meantime, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq futures are both down around 0.1% while Dow Jones looks to start the day flat.