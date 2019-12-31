WH adviser Navarro: China trade deal signing expected next week - Reuters

The US-China phase one trade deal would likely be signed in the next week, although US President Trump or US Trade Representative will confirm the same, said the White House’s trade adviser Navarro in an interview with Fox News on Monday.
Key Quotes (via Reuters):
“Never believe reports on anonymous sources. Get it from President Trump or ... (U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.”
“We’ll probably have a signing on that within the next week or so - we’re just waiting for the translation.”
The deal would be made public “as quickly as possible,” and that he did no expect any snags to hold it up.
“Basically you need to get it translated into Chinese and double-checked so both versions match.”
The 86-page agreement includes details on intellectual property, “a good start” on forced technology transfers and “some good language on currency manipulation.”
The market mood remains cautiously optimistic amid trade deal hopes and year-end repositioning. The US dollar continues to remain the laggard while Aussie trades above the 0.70 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on track to post second straight yearly loss despite late recovery
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 on New Year's Eve, extending its gains. The US dollar is on the back foot amid end-of-year flows and optimism about US-Sino trade relations. Nevertheless, the pair is around 2% down on the year.
GBP/USD topping 1.31 as Brexit fears shrugged off
GBP/USD is holding onto 1.31, ending a turbulent year on a high note. Fears of a hard Brexit are shrugged off by markets as UK Chancellor Javid announces a rise in the minium living wage.
Forex Today: Dollar remains down on New Year's Eve amid trade hopes, one last data point eyed
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 31, New Year's Eve. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid end-of-year positioning and optimism about a Sino-American trade deal. Liu He, China's top trade negotiator, will reportedly visit Washington.
Gold prints fresh three-month high above $1520, takes-out 61.8% Fib
Gold escalates the week-start rise towards the key near-term resistance. Bulls are now gearing up to confront the September 24 high, near $1,525, ahead of the September month high at $,557.
USD/JPY consolidates near three-week lows, around 108.70
USD/JPY ignores trade optimism amid US dollar supply. Yen gains despite upbeat US outlook amid steeper US yield curve. The spot to remain subdued amid Japanese holidays, New Year Eve trades.