WH adviser Kudlow: Will work on COVID-19 aid deal even with lame-duck Congress

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Wednesday that they expect to continue to work on the coronavirus aid bill after the election even with a lame-duck Congress, as reported by Reuters.

"It's not clear whether a COVID-19 aid stimulus bill would be attached to the government funding bill," Kudlow added and noted that he will be meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later in the day.

Market reaction

The S&P 500 Index extends its rally on Wednesday and was last seen gaining 3.12% on the day at 3,473.