WH Adviser Kudlow: Will monitor China compliance over 6 to 9 months

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow recently crossed wires while stating to keep a close eye on China’s compliance with phase-one.
Key quotes
“Will monitor China compliance over 6 to 9 months.”
More to come…
FX implications
Although market players are now awaiting key data/events from Australia and Japan, news like this negatively affects the risk tone. The same should drag the US 10-year Treasury yields from its latest 1.92% mark.
