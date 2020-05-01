WH adviser Kudlow: White House wants to remove “regulatory handcuffs” on businesses

The United States will stay in "pause mode" for the next 20-30 days, we want to see what happens with the latest tranche of financial help, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News on Friday.

Additional takeaways

"Will take another bad hit in Q2 because of virus."

"Expecting very strong growth in the second half of the year."

"White House emphasis will be on future growth incentives."

"White House wants to remove regulatory handcuffs on businesses."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index paid little to no mind to these remarks and continues to post small daily losses near 99.