WH adviser Kudlow: US Trade Representative pleased with progress under phase 1 trade deal

The Trump administration remains engaged on the phase 1 trade deal with China, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday.

Kudlow further noted that the US Trade Representative (USTR) is pleased with the progress ıunder phase 1 trade deal and added that the 'commodity piece' of the deal with China looks good.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be providing a boost to market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.5% on a daily basis at 3,358.