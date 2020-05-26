WH adviser Kudlow: US-China trade deal is intact for the moment

"What China is doing in Hong Kong is very disturbing," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News on Tuesday but added that the US-China trade deal was intact for the moment.

"China is making a big mistake with its moves in relation to Hong Kong," Kudlow added. "We will do what we can to help US companies move back from China and/or Hong Kong."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were up 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively.