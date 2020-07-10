WH adviser Kudlow: Trump will not tolerate a full economic shutdown amid coronavirus

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that he belies the US economy is already in recovery.

Kudlow further noted that US President Donald Trump wouldn't tolerate another full economic shutdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.2% on the day at 96.58. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.35% and 0.2%, respectively.