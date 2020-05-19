WH adviser Kudlow: Trump wants to see 7.6% payroll tax cut

US President Donald Trump wants to see a 7.6% payroll cut, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News on Tuesday.

Commenting on the speculation about China starting to sell US government bonds, Kudlow said he doesn't believe that China would sell US debt.

Market reaction

These comments seem to be providing a modest boost to market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.15% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate in the negative territory below 99.50.