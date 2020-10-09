WH adviser Kudlow: Trump approved revised stimulus package

US President Donald Trump tweeted out on Friday that COVID relief negotiations are moving along. Additionally, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that President Trump has approved the revised stimulus package.

"Money for small business, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) extension included in the Trump-backed package as well as direct checks and airlines," Kudlow added, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) edged higher on these comments and was last seen gaining 0.97% on a daily basis at 3,479.