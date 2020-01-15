WH adviser Kudlow: Trade deal is pro-growth for both US and China

The phase-one trade deal is pro-growth for both the United States and China, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Wednesday.

"The phase-one deal includes 100% ownership of financial companies," Kudlow added and announced that the details of the deal will be released in the next "hour or two."

These comments seem to be providing a modest boost to market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were both up 0.22% on a daily basis while the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which was down 2% in the last hour, was erasing 1.4%.