WH adviser Kudlow: Things look pretty good as US-China trade talks continue

In an interview with Fox Business Network on Monday, "things look pretty good as the United States-China trade talks continue," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said and added: "If phase-one China trade talks go well, December tariffs could be taken off."

Kudlow also noted that human rights are an important part of the negotiations with China.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction on these comments and was last up 1.8% on the day at 1.788%, pointing out to positive market sentiment.