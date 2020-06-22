WH adviser Kudlow: There is no second wave of US coronavirus cases

"There is no second wave of US coronavirus cases, there are some hot spots," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Monday.

"It is up to local officials if any more targeted measures needed with coronavirus outbreaks," Kudlow added and noted that he does not anticipate another nationwide shutdown.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to start the day in the positive territory following these comments. As of writing, S&P 500 futures were up 0.67% on a daily basis.