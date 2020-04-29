WH adviser Kudlow: Reports on Gilead's remdesivir suggest a positive for economy

It's important to put in place new policies to help the economy over the long-term, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network on Wednesday.

Kudlow further reiterated that he expects the economy to "snapback" in the second half of 2020 and noted that reports on Gilead Sciences' remdesivir suggest a positive for the economy.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes continue to push higher in the American session. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 were gaining 2.9% and 2.35%, respectively.