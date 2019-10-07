WH adviser Kudlow: Possible progress made this week in US-China trade talks

In an interview with Fox News, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that he is concerned about the slowdown in the manufacturing sector. "The GM (General Motors) strike, Boeing's halt in manufacturing was not helpful to the United States (US) economy," Kudlow added.

Regarding the high-level US-China trade negotiations that will take place later this week, "I do not want to predict the outcome of trade talks with China," Kudlow said but noted that it was possible to see progress made this week.

These comments seem to have helped market sentiment recover slightly. As of writing, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.07% on the day while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both erasing 0.3%.