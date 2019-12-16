WH adviser Kudlow: Phase-one trade deal will double US exports to China

Phase-one US-China trade deal will double the US' exports to China, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow noted during an interview with Fox News on Monday.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its daily rally following these comments and was last up 3% on the day at 1.88%. Reflecting the upbeat market mood, Wall Street's three main indexes are trading at fresh all-time highs. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was adding 0.63% while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up 0.9% and 1.15%, respectively.