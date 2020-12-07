WH Adviser Kudlow: Odds are improving for a stimulus bill agreement

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday that there are a lot of conversations going on regarding the coronavirus aid bill and added that odds are improving for an agreement, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The US economy is much stronger than the last jobs report."

"There are threats to the V-shaped recovery with respect to coronavirus."

"Trump administration is willing to put in more money for coronavirus vaccine distribution, schools."

"The problem solvers' relief bill is far more reasonable than earlier, bigger proposals from Democrats."

"Not expecting tax hikes next year."

"There will be a peaceful transfer of power."

Market reaction

These comments failed to improve risk sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.3% on the day at 3,688.