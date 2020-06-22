WH adviser Kudlow: Nothing determined regarding size of next coronavirus relief package

"Nothing has been determined regarding the size of the next coronavirus relief package," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Monday.

Kudlow further reiterated that it was highly likely to have the coronavirus aid deal later this summer but added no decisions had been made yet. "We are looking at all options, including state and local aid amid coronavirus," Kudlow noted. "We would like to see the coronavirus aid move toward longer-term economic growth incentives."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged lower in the last minutes and was last seen losing 0.33% on the day at 97.34.