WH adviser Kudlow: No preconditions in trade talks with China

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that there are no preconditions in trade talks with China.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported that China was planning to insist that the U.S. lifts ban on Huawei as a precondition to the trade agreement.

Wall Street doesn't seem to be showing a significant reaction to these remarks. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was posting small losses on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.35% and 0.45%, respectively.