WH adviser Kudlow: May could be transition month to reopening

"The United States may be coming down the home stretch," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Wednesday and added that May could the transition month to reopening.

Kudlow further noted that he expects "very significant demand" for relief loans. "We will seek to allocate the next round of small business loans under the coronavirus aid program fairly."

Market reaction

The market sentiment remains positive on Wednesday with the S&P 500 futures rising nearly 2% ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.