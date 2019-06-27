WH adviser Kudlow: Markets are telling Fed to lower interest rates

Additional comments from White House adviser Larry Kudlow continue to cross the wires as he talks about the Fed's monetary policu and the U.S.-China trade talks in an interview with Fox News. Below are some key takeaways as reported by Reuters.

"Markets are telling Fed to lower interest rates."

"US may move ahead with additional tariffs on Chinese products."

"US still insisting on changes to intellectual property, enforcement mechanism key to any trade deal."

The 10-year Treasury bond yield is reacting negatively to Kudlow's comments and was last down 1.2% on a daily basis.