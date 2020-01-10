WH adviser Kudlow: Job numbers are still very strong

Commenting on the US December Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which showed an increase of 145,000 in December compared to market expectation of 164,000, "job numbers are still very strong," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg TV.

"Stock markets indicates higher economic growth," Kudlow added. "The translation of China deal has been authenticated, everything is completely in place."

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, Wall Street's main indexes were up between 0.04% and 0.17%.