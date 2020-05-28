WH adviser Kudlow: Hong Kong may need to be treated same as China with regards to tariffs

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow reiterated on Thursday that China was making a big mistake by trying to take over Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong may need to be treated the same as China with implications for tariffs," Kudlow told CNBC and repeated that the phase-one trade deal with China was intact "for the moment."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Wall Street's three main indexes were up between 0.75% and 1.2% on a daily basis.