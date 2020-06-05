WH adviser Kudlow: Further progress expected in June jobs figures

Temporarily laid-off workers have returned to their jobs because of economic reopening, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday and added that he expects further progress in June's figures.

Meanwhile, US President Trump said that his administration wants additional stimulus money and announced that they will be providing tax incentives for restaurants and the entertainment industry.

Market reaction

The risk rally remains intact following these comments. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.5% on the day and the S&P 500 was gaining 2.8% at 3,200 points.