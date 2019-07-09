WH adviser Kudlow: Fed should aim for price level stability, steady dollar, not focus on jobs data

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that the Fed should aim for price level stability and a steady dollar instead of focusing on the jobs data.

Kudlow further reiterated that he supports the Fed's independence but added that President Trump and others have right to make their views known. "Based on watching price signals, the Fed has room to reverse the December rate hike," Kudlow stated.

None of these comments is surprising nor new and the US Dollar Index clings to its daily gains above 97.50.