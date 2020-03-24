WH adviser Kudlow: Essential industries can go back to work rapidly if US flattens coronavirus curve

"There is no reason why essential industries cannot go back to work rapidly if the US flattens the coronavirus curve," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network on Tuesday.

Kudlow further noted that US President Trump might want to do something in the next two weeks to "re-open" the US economy.

"The idea would be to re-open places that are not hot zones for coronavirus to help the economy," Kudlow explained. "The federal government may take warrants in companies receiving funds from the stimulus bill."

US stocks cling to strong gains

As of writing, Wall Street's three main indexes were adding between 5.5% and 7.65% to reflect the upbeat market mood.