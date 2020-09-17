WH adviser Kudlow: Economic recovery does not depend on coronavirus relief

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow argued on Thursday that the US economic recovery does not depend on the government providing more coronavirus relief, as reported by Reuters.

Commenting on White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows meeting with airline CEOs later on Thursday, "airlines have received a quite a bit of federal assistance already," Kudlow noted.

Market reaction

Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the markets on Thursday. As of writing, S&P 500 futures were down 1.7% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index was gaining 0.14% at 93.23.