WH adviser Kudlow: Delisting of Chinese companies 'is not on the table'

Regarding the recent reports claiming that the Trump administration was considering the option of putting limits on investors flows into China and delisting Chinese companies from the United States' (US) stock exchanges, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that delisting of Chinese companies was not on the table.

"Trump administration has opened up a study group to take a look at the US investor protections in China," Kudlow explained. "The administration is very early in its deliberations on investor protection."

Wall Street's main indexes gained traction on these remarks and the Nasdaq Composite was last up 0.22% on the day while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were virtually unchanged.