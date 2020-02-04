WH adviser Kudlow: Coronavirus to have minimal impact on supply chains

"The coronavirus is expected to have a minimal impact on supply chains, not a catastrophe," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network on Tuesday.

"There may be some component shortages to a point," Kudlow further added. "The coronavirus could spur a step-up in US production."

Market sentiment

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the markets' risk perception. As of writing, both the Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany's DAX 30 indexes were up around 1.5% and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was adding 3.75% at 1.587%.