WH adviser Kudlow: Coronavirus testing surveillance vital to determine when to re-open economy

"The Trump administration is being guided by the facts as it considers how best to re-open the US economy," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reported on Monday, per Reuters.

Kudlow further noted that he was hoping to get a good "economic snapback" in four to eight weeks, "Coronavirus testing surveillance is vital to determine when to re-open the economy," he added.

Market reaction

Risk-on flows continue to dominate financial markets on Monday and these comments don't seem to be having a significant on the risk sentiment. As of writing, Wall Street's three main indexes were all up more than 4% on a daily basis.