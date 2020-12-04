WH Adviser Kudlow: Coronavirus aid talks have a somewhat more optimistic tone

"The US economic landscape is still very strong," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business on Friday, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"US economy is still in a V-shaped recovery."

"Coronavirus pandemic could slow the US economy next year."

"Do not think spikes in coronavirus cases over the holidays will require a shutdown."

"US President Donald Trump favors a targeted coronavirus relief package."

"Coronavirus aid talks have a somewhat more optimistic tone."

"Tthe jobs numbers are doing very well, November's data represents just one month."

Market reaction

Risk flows continue to dominate financial markets on Friday. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was trading at fresh all-time highs near 3,690, gaining 0.6% on a daily basis.