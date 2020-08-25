WH adviser Kudlow: China is implementing phase one trade deal

In an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that China is implementing the phase one trade deal.

"US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer is fine with China's implementation of the phase one deal so far," Kudlow further added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index, which touched a fresh all-time high of 3,439 at the opening bell, was down 0.07% on the day at 3,428.