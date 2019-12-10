WH adviser Kudlow: Can't confirm December 15 tariff delay

In an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he can't confirm the report claiming that the December 15 tariff hike will be delayed.

Earlier in the day, citing sources from both sides, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US and China were planning to delay the tariff hike. "The reality is December 15 tariffs are still on the table," Kudlow added, as reported by Reuters.

Despite these comments, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is still up 0.75% on the day and Wall Street's three main indexes are posting modest daily gains.