WH adviser Hassett: Stimulus will be needed even if data are better than expected

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett on Tuesday said that he expects 3.5 to 4 million jobs to be added to the economy in June but noted that stimulus will be needed even if data are better than expected.

Hasset further added that he sees another stimulus package to be delivered in August.

Market reaction

The greenback continues to weaken against its rivals in the American session. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was at its lowest level since mid-March at 96.25, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.