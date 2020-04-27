WH adviser Hassett: Q2 GDP will be biggest negative number since Great Depression

The gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter will be the biggest negative number since the Great Depression, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett told CNBC on Monday.

"Data suggests some industries are figuring out how to get back to work safely," Hassett added and argued that the third-quarter GDP will likely be positive.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the market sentiment and the S&P 500 futures were last up 0.95% on the day.