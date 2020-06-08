WH adviser Hassett: Positive economic gains to continue unless coronavirus rebounds

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett told CNBC that he expects positive economic gains to continue as long as the coronavirus does not rebound.

"100% there will be another coronavirus aid deal," Hassett added. "Specifics of the next coronavirus aid deal with Congress depends on how the economic data looks between now and July."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, S&P 500 futures were up 0.55% on a daily basis.