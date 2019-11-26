WH adviser Conway: Getting really close to deal with China on trade

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said they were getting "really close" to finalizing the trade deal with China. Conway further noted that forced technology transfers, intellectual property theft and trade imbalance were issues of concern in negotiations.

Similarly, citing a White House official with knowledge of the matter, Politico reported that despite all the drama, a phase one deal with China was very close.

These headlines don't seem to be providing a boost to the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 1% on a daily basis at 1.740%.