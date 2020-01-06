WH adviser Conway: Can still renegotiate a nuclear deal with Iran

When asked if President Trump was confident that he could still renegotiate a nuclear deal with Iran, "sure, absolutely," White House adviser Conway told reporters, per Reuters.

Regarding President Trump's threat of targeting 52 Iranian sites, "Trump did not say US would target Iran's culture sites, he was just asking the question," Conway argued.

These comments failed to help the market sentiment improve and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was last down 1.2% on a daily basis at 1.773%.