WH adviser Bolton: Will increase pressure on Iran until it abandons nuclear weapons program

White House national security adviser Bolton crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that the U.S. will continue to increase pressure on Iran until it abandons its nuclear weapons program.

Earlier today, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nation's atomic watchdog, Director General Yukiya Amano announced that inspectors on July 8 confirmed that Iran has enriched uranium beyond the purity limit set by the nuclear deal.

Although it's not easy to see the direct impact of these comments on the markets, the escalating geopolitical tension is likely to continue to weigh on global equity indexes.