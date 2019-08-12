WH adviser Bolton: Trump wants to see a successful Brexit

According to Reuters, John Bolton, assistant to the US President Donald Trump for National Security Affairs (NSA), told British officials that President Trump wants to see a successful Brexit that the US will support with a free trade agreement.

"Bolton, in London for two days of talks with British officials, is seeking an improved US-British relationship with Prime Minister Boris Johnson after sometimes tense ties between Trump and Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May," Reuters reported.

These remarks don't seem to be having an impact on the British pound's market valuation. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was clinging to its gains at 1.2073, adding 0.33% on the day.