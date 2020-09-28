Westpac pushes back RBA rate cut forecast to November – SBS News' Goncalves

The investment banking giant Westpac now expects the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut the benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 0.10% from the current 0.25% in November, according to Ricardo Goncalves, Finance Editor at SSB News.

Westpac's Economist Bill Evans published a note last week, projecting a rate cut at the Oct. 6 meeting.

AUD/USD is currently sidelined near 0.7040, having declined by 3.65% last week. That was the biggest single-day percentage drop since March.