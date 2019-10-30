Westpac forecasting no change in the OCR at the November MPS

Analysts a Westpac are now forecasting no change in the OCR at the November MPS.

Key comments:

The balance of recent domestic data does not justify a cut, global sentiment has improved, and overseas central banks have indicated they will pause.

We expect the RBNZ will remain open to future OCR cuts if necessary, similar to the rhetoric issued in September.

The RBNZ’s OCR forecast will continue to imply a 50/50 chance of a future cut.

We are now forecasting a cut in February, based on our view that global economic sentiment will worsen again.

Holding the OCR in November would surprise financial markets, causing a lift in interest rates and the exchange rate.

FX implications:

Market pricing for RBNZ is for 18bp of easing on 13 November, with a terminal rate of 0.66%, according to the analysts, which is a weight on the bird. The 38.2% Fibo of the October range has been a supportive factor of late, around 0.6350 which likely guards risk to 0.62 the figure.