Westpac Consumer Confidence (Jun) +6.3% to 93.7, recovers all of lockdown loss

June's Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment survey has arrived as follows:
Westpac Consumer Confidence
+6.3% to 93.7, recovers all of the lockdown loss.
AUD has been muted on the data, perhaps not as a strong, a rebound hoped for considering the index rebounded 16.4% in May, following an extreme fall in April. The index is still not far off from the GFC lows. in pessimistic territory overall and down 7% on a year ago.
"Over the last month, we have seen a further easing in domestic restrictions and the growth of coronavirus cases remains low. Developments abroad have been less positive, particularly in the US, where poorer public health and economic outcomes have been met with civil unrest", analysts at Westpac had observed leading into the data today.
Description of the Westpac Consumer Confidence
The Westpac Consumer Confidence released by the Faculty of Economics and Commerce Melbourne Institute captures the level of sentiment that individuals have in economic activity reflecting respondents' evaluations of their family finances over the past and coming year, expectations about the one-year and five-year economic conditions and views about current buying conditions for major household items. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
On the report, the analysts at Westpac said, confidence has clearly been buoyed by Australia’s continued success in bringing the Coronavirus under control, which has in turn allowed for a further easing in social restrictions over the last month.
The Index is now only 2% below the average in the preceding September to February period. Note that sentiment was already on the weak side prior to the COVID shock with the Index through this earlier period showing a persistent excess of pessimists over optimists.
With the unemployment rate set to remain elevated; extensive restrictions staying in place and the economy facing permanent structural change it would be surprising if the recent upward momentum continues and is able to sustain a stable level of confidence which is above that previous period.
The general picture is of continued intense pressure on family finances and concern about the near- term outlook for the economy but with firming optimism around prospects for finances in the year ahead and the economy’s medium term outlook.
The contrast between that medium-term outlook in this recession and the last recession in the early 1990s is important. This component of the Index is around 50% higher than the average over a long four years in that earlier period. Respondents are confident that they can see eventual better times ahead whereas in the early 1990s there was a pervasive mood of despair for years.
