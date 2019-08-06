We're prepared for new US tariffs - Global Times Editor

The Global Times Chief in Editor has commented about Kudlow's attempts to prop up the stock market by saying the following:

"This kind of soft tone by Trump administration is tailor made for US stock markets. Their lies have become bubbles flooding the US stock markets. Whether or not there will be negotiations, China won't yield to Washington's hegemony. We're prepared for new US tariffs."

This follows a drop in the VIX, a rise in US benchmarks, a slight recovery in Dollar and risk in general as China said that they will stabilise the Yuan and Karry Kudlow argued that there are still chances of a trade deal and the negotiators will meet in Statement.

This goes to show that risk-off currencies will likely remain in play.