Week ahead: The central bank parade – ANZ

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group analysts offer key insights into the macro week ahead in the early Asian trades.

Key Quotes:

“New ECB President Lagarde will talk for the first time in her new role in Berlin on Monday. A consistent message is anticipated.

Meanwhile the RBA is expected to leave the cash rate on hold on Tuesday at 0.75%.

Market pricing is still slightly in favour of the RBNZ cutting to the same level on 13 November, but pricing has come back a lot from the pricing of a month ago.

ANZ is expecting just 0.1% q/q employment growth and an unemployment rate of 4.2%, while the market is 0.1ppt higher and lower than that, respectively.”