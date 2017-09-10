Week ahead - Rabobank

"Starting on Tuesday the IMF and the World Bank will hold their annual meetings in Washington where central bankers, finance ministers, prominent officials and economists/strategists/market participants will be discussing various subjects ranging from “Future Harvest: Who Will Grow Tomorrow’s Food?” to “How Much Inequality We Can Live With?” The IMF will also publish its updated World Economic Outlook," note Rabobank analysts.

Key quotes:

"Comments from Christine Lagarde last week indicated that the IMF is likely to revise higher its projections for the global economy from the 3.5% anticipated for this year and 3.6% in 2018 as the broadest recovery since the start of the decade is strengthening."

"On Wednesday, the markets will be looking for fresh clues about the pace of the monetary policy in the Fed’s minutes from the September 19-20 meeting. The most important US data will be published on Friday. Inflation is expected to accelerate to 2.3% y/y in September from 1.9% in previous month with the core measure also edging higher to 1.8% y/y from 1.7%. Efforts to rebuild damage caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma should boost retail sales seen rising sharply by 1.6% m/m in September following the 0.2% contraction in August."

"Markets will be also watching closely further developments in politics with focus not only on North Korea, but also on Spain and the UK. The regional parliament in Barcelona is scheduled to meet this week and Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont could declare independence following the contentious referendum. Over the weekend thousands protested against Catalonia splitting from the rest of Spain."

"Brexit Secretary David Davis will be hoping to accelerate the pace of negotiations when he starts the fifth round of talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday."