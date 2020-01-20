Week ahead: Main market movers – Danske Bank

The Danske Bank Research Team highlights key macroeconomic events of note in the week ahead, with the central bank likely to hog the limelight.

Key Quotes:

“Central banks will take centre stage this week with the meetings at Norges Bank and the ECB (both Thursday) and Bank of Japan (Tuesday); see previews of the former two in box.

We will also get more news on the pace of the global recovery with the release of flash PMIs for the euro area, the US, Japan and the UK (all Friday).

Equity markets will continue to focus on the earnings season, which is off to an encouraging start.

Today looks set to be a quiet start to the week calendar-wise with only Norwegian industrial confidence for Q4 due for release.”