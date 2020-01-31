Week ahead: Key economic events to watch - ANZ

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) analysts offer a brief insight into the key economic events lined up for release next week.
Key Quotes:
“AU: We expect retail sales figures for December to be down 0.2% m/m, as evidence suggests consumers brought forward their usual holiday purchases to take advantage of November’s Black Friday sales, contributing to the November spike.
We expect the RBA’s policy rate to remain on hold. While domestic and global data have improved, the gap between the unemployment rate and the RBA’s target remains wide. Lowe’s speech and the SoMP will help markets gauge the policy impact of bushfires or coronavirus.
NZ: We expect Q4 unemployment of 4.2%, with risks broadly balanced. Given recent strength in kiwi yields, any upside surprise is likely to affirm the RBNZ’s patient view of the domestic economy while a downside surprise will add to NZDs recent vulnerability.
US: Modest improvement in manufacturing ISM is expected with regional Fed surveys indicating continued stabilization. No surprises are expected from non-manufacturing PMIs or labor market data.
EA: While sentiment within industrial sectors has shown improvement, factory orders and IP will allow us to assess how confidence is feeding into hard data.
CH: Industrial profits and PMIs data are due out and may provide early clues to the impact of coronavirus on industrial output. It is too early to assess the full impact, as domestic containment and restrictions continue, however, a soft print at this stage would offer more sustained downside to global risk.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates better China PMI-led bounce to 0.6730
AUD/USD has entered a phase of consolidation above 0.6700, having jumped to an intra-day high of 0.6729 after the AUD reacted positively to upbeat China's Manufacturing PMI. That said, fears of coronavirus outbreak keep a lid on the upside.
USD/JPY: A long-tailed hammer hinting at bullish reversal
USD/JPY trades firmer on the 109 level, having hit a high and low of 109.14 and 108.88, respectively. The pair is looking to post a bullish follow-through to the classic long-tailed hammer candle created on Thursday. However, it requires confirmation from a successive up-day.
EZ CPI and GDP preview: Downbeat figures could trigger the next leg down for EUR/USD
Has Europe bottomed out? Not so fast. The European Central Bank has been cautious in its response to several positive statistics – and probably for good reasons. EUR/USD is in a vulnerable position ahead of the data.
Gold justifies Thursday’s Doji, risk reset with pullback moves to $1,572
Gold prices decline to $1,572.85, with an intra-day low of $1,571.04, amid the early Friday trading. The yellow metal recently took clues from the WHO and Chinese efforts, followed by China PMI, to consolidate gains.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.