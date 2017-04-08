Weaker pound the main reason for inflation rise - BOE's Broadbent

Weaker pound the main reason for inflation rise - BOE's BroadbentBy Ivan Delgado
BOE Deputy Governor Broadbent, speaking to the BBC, notes that a weaker pound is the main reason behind the inflation rise.
Headlines
This is about the maximum rate of pain from inflation
Lack of growth in investment by companies has something to do with Brexit process
UK a little bit better placed to cope with higher interest rates
There may be some possibility for interest rates to go up a little
UK inflation nearing its peak
