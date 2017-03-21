We still see high levels of both public and private debt - EC's Dombrovskis

We still see high levels of both public and private debt - EC's DombrovskisBy Eren Sengezer
Remarks by Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis at the ECOFIN press conference.
Key quotes
- Our main message is that economic growth in Europe continues
- Our economic policy mix – investment, structural reforms and responsible fiscal policies – is working
- We acknowledged the progress made in correcting macro-economic imbalances
- However, progress is uneven across Member States
- We still see unemployment issues related to competitiveness and low productivity growth in several Member States
- As well as high levels of non-performing loans in some Member States